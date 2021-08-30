Arrest warrant issued for Cardinal Mooney coach following domestic violence incident, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police have issued an arrest warrant for Cardinal Mooney football coach Carl Pelini.

This follows what police are calling a domestic violence incident early Sunday morning at the family’s home.

He recently served as defensive coordinator at Youngstown State University under his brother, Bo Pelini. He previously served as interim head coach at Bowling Green, head coach at Florida Atlantic and as an assistant at Nebraska.

Pelini has been coaching at Mooney for two years. He took over at Mooney for P.J. Fecko, who was head coach for over 20 years.