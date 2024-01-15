HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was arrested Sunday as part of a child predator sting operation.

Hubbard Police arrested Jonathan Bellow, 44, on Sunday after the department received a tip from a citizen group “dedicated to exposing individuals attempting unlawful sexual conduct with minors,” a release from the Hubbard Police Department states.

The arrest stems from a sting operation conducted by “citizen predator catchers.”

Bellow is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and criminal mischief.

The Hubbard Police Department said it commends the citizens who contributed to the operation and encourages ongoing collaboration to safeguard the community.

“The arrest sends a strong message that such criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and those who exploit minors will be held accountable,” the release stated, in part.

Bellow is expected to appear in court Tuesday, according to jail records.

The police department urges anyone with additional information related to this case or other potential predators to come forward and contact the Trumbull County Dispatch Center at 330-675-2730.