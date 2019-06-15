Army Corps of Engineers celebrates 75th anniversary of Mosquito Lake dam Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MOSQUITO LAKE, Ohio (WYTV) - Saturday is the 75th anniversary of the Mosquito Lake and Dam.

The Pittsburgh district of the Army Corps of Engineers put a ceremony together. The Corps oversees the operation and maintenance of the dam.

The ceremony included a time capsule and tree planting.

Over the years, the lake has developed into a recreational destination.

"To highlight the recreational opportunities this provides, as well as why this reservoir exists, which is flood mitigation," said Commander Col. Andrew Short.

More than 2 million people visit the lake every year. The big draws are boating, camping and fishing.