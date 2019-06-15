Army Corps of Engineers celebrates 75th anniversary of Mosquito Lake dam
The reservoir, maintained by the Army Corps of Engineers, alleviates flooding
MOSQUITO LAKE, Ohio (WYTV) - Saturday is the 75th anniversary of the Mosquito Lake and Dam.
The Pittsburgh district of the Army Corps of Engineers put a ceremony together. The Corps oversees the operation and maintenance of the dam.
The ceremony included a time capsule and tree planting.
Over the years, the lake has developed into a recreational destination.
"To highlight the recreational opportunities this provides, as well as why this reservoir exists, which is flood mitigation," said Commander Col. Andrew Short.
More than 2 million people visit the lake every year. The big draws are boating, camping and fishing.