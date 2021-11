YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Arms Family Museum in Youngstown will temporarily be closed to the public starting next week.

The museum will close Tuesday, Nov. 9 and reopen on Saturday, Nov. 20.

It’s to help prepare for the annual “Memories of Christmas Past” exhibit.

This year’s theme is “Back to Greystone” and will feature decor and traditions from the 1900s to the 1930s.

“Memories of Christmas Past” will be open to the public through Dec. 31.