Police were called to Family Dollar on Market Street about 8:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An armed man got away with cash following a robbery from a Youngstown store Sunday evening.

Police were called to Family Dollar on Market Street about 8:55 p.m. for reports of a man holding a gun to a cashier’s back, forcing the clerk to open the register.

The suspect also stole 10 packs of cigarettes, the report said.

Police are still investigating the incident.