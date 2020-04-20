Armed police officers surround Boardman home after shot fired

Neighbors were removed from their homes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Armed police officers surrounded a house in Boardman Monday afternoon after they said someone fired a shot — either in the home or into the air.

The house is on Beechwood Drive. The situation started sometime before 3:30 p.m.

Police were trying to get teen boy, who they said was barricaded inside, out of the house.

They said it started with an argument between neighbors.

Neighbors were removed from their homes.

The teen is facing charges, including inducing panic.

Beechwood was closed to traffic until about 5 p.m., when police cleared the scene.