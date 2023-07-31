YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators say an argument early Sunday morning between two groups of females preceded a series of shots that killed a woman and wounded a teenager.

They were both shot about 2:15 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of East Avondale Avenue on the South Side. The 41-year-old woman died of her injuries at St. Elizabeth Health Center while a 17-year-old girl is being treated there for her wound.

Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau said contrary to reports on social media, the two are not related to each other in any way. He said they both just happened to be at the house when the gunfire broke out.

The two came to the home separately, Awad said.

Awad said investigators were still tracking down leads on Monday.

The death of the woman gives the city seven homicides for the year. Last year at this time, Youngstown had 12 homicides and 19 total for the year.

Four of the city’s homicide victims this year have been women.

The identity of the woman who died is expected to be released later Monday by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.