Argument between Walmart shoppers leads to road rage in Poland, police say

Police say one of the shoppers followed the other home

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a road rage incident that started after an argument at the Boardman Walmart.

It ended outside of a home along Lyon Boulevard in Poland Township.

According to Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth, officers think it started when two shoppers began arguing in the Walmart parking lot.

One of the shoppers followed the other home.

Officers from Boardman and Poland responded to the scene. When our news crew got there, there were several police cars and an ambulance.