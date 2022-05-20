HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Hubbard woman who struggles with three rare disorders is going to get the surgery she needs.

Kristina Bayus has scheduled that surgery in Germany for June 14.

We brought you her story three weeks ago — she has three compression syndromes, and although she looks normal, she doesn’t feel it.

Germany is the only place where she can have surgery to fix all of these syndromes at once.

She hasn’t raised all of the $50,000 needed but is close enough to go forward.

Saturday, Word & Music Ministries in Youngstown is holding a pie fundraiser for Bayus from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.