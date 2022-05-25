NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Niles McKinley High School students are doing their part to remember veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

National Honor Society students visited Niles Union Cemetery Wednesday afternoon to place American flags and markers on the graves of veterans to honor their service.

Each student also saluted the site after placing the flags. The students who took part said it was the least they could do for what the veterans gave to our country.

“Memorial Day is important to me. I’ve had a lot and still have a lot of siblings and my own father was in the military so I think with them going out they made us free which is super important to all of us to even do this today for them. It’s just a little respect we can show them,” said student Savanna Taylor.

Students placed flags in the upper part of the cemetery. Local boy scouts will be back Wednesday evening to place more flags.

There are more than 1600 veterans buried at Niles Union Cemetery.