STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A group of Struthers High School students had a first-hand look at local government Thursday morning.

The members of student council observed a County Commissioners’ meeting as well as toured the courthouse as part of Civics Day.

Each of the students played a role in a “mock” Struthers City Council including the mayor and other officials.

“It allows them to be informed citizens as they grow up and they become voters, and it shows them what they could potentially do within their own communities,” said student council co-advisor Kristina Bennett.

Each of the students received certificates from commissioners in observance of National County Government Month.