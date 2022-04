NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) — A local elementary school held a snack drive to help the Rescue Mission of Youngstown.

Jackson-Milton Elementary School held a ‘Snacks for Kids” drive and collected over 2,000 items to be donated to kids at The Rescue Mission.

“Snacks for Kids” was a class project for students to learn what it means to be kind citizens and care for others.

The Rescue Mission will come to collect the items on April 5 at 1:30 p.m.