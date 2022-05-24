MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A local high school senior is going above and beyond to serve. As it turns out, that drive runs in the family.

Dominic Crago is a senior at Jackson-Milton High School with a very bright future. He loves playing hockey and spending time with his family.

But what is most remarkable about him is his service to the local community and our nation. A life-long admiration of public service has inspired Crago to enlist in the Army post-graduation.

“Growing up, ever since I was four, I wanted to join the military. I always looked up to people in the military and I figured I could make a difference and follow through with my dream,” he said.

When he was 17 years old, he completed 10 weeks of basic military training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Crago talked about the hardships he faced.

“I mean, I just missed home a lot. I mean, it was a big difference from being home and stuff with my family and all of that, and at 17 that’s a big jump,” he said.

He says although he has never met his grandfather, his service in the Vietnam era inspired him to serve our country too.

“He passed away before I was born, but hearing the stories my mom told me about him kind of pushed for me to do it,” Crago said.

Crago is currently serving as a junior firefighter in Weathersfield.

He will be attending advanced training in Fort Lee, Virginia this September. He has plans to be a water treatment specialist in the Army Reserves.

Crago says his mom and dad are his biggest supporters.

“Motivate me to do anything that I want to do, supportive of anything I want to do,” he said.

Crago says his family’s support means the world to him and he will continue to do his part to serve his community and our nation.