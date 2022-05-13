YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Every year special education students throughout Mahoning County come together for a special needs prom. Due to the pandemic, they have canceled special needs prom for the past two years.



This year, teachers from Chaney and East decided to throw their own prom for students. Organizers said the community stepped up in a big way to help make the night special.

The Federal and Magic Tree Cafe donated the food, Fade Barber gave the students fresh haircuts, Saja’s Beauty Bar did hair and makeup and Youngstown area Goodwill Industries lent dresses so every student could look and feel their best.

“It’s awesome for them to hang out and do the high school prom thing with food and camaraderie and dancing just like a regular high school student,” said special education teacher Allyson Morici.

“It’s fun to get dressed up with my friends, talk and do stuff,” said senior Dakota Barich.

Teachers said they wanted to give students the opportunity to go to prom because it is such a milestone in high school.