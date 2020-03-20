Area real estate companies merge to form mega company

The two largest commercial real estate companies in a five-county area have joined forces

(WYTV) – The two largest commercial real estate companies in a five-county area around Youngstown have merged to form a mega real estate company.

Platz Realty of Canfield announced Friday that it bought Kutlick Realty of Boardman.

The new company will be called Platz Realty.

The merger took effect on Tuesday, March 10 but the announcement was delayed because of the coronavirus situation.

“Bill [Kutlick] and his team are coming over to work with us and Kutlick Realty is going away,” said Platz Managing Partner Don Thomas.

The sale price was not disclosed and the new office for the combined operation has not been determined.

The reasons cited for the merger were increased competition from companies dealing in both residential and commercial, along with escalating marketing and sales costs.

“We have good regional and national presence, Bill has good regional and national presence but they’re coming from different angles,” Thomas said. “So if we can join forces, there’s value on how we can attack the market, and bring folks here and have them give us a look.”

“We are excited and grateful for this opportunity to join a talented and capable team that will continue to provide exemplary customer service, knowledge and professionalism,” Bill Kutlick said.

Steve Platz and Bill Kutlick were executives at the DeBartolo Corporation and in 1997, formed Kutlick-Platz Brokerage.

In 2015, a company called PGI2, operated by Thomas, Adam Divelbiss and Matt Wilson, bought Platz.

Now Platz and Kutlick are back again.

In a news release announcing the merger, it says, “If you stay around long enough, deja vu is not only real but somehow, it is predictable.”