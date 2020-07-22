Area post offices preparing customers for changes to lobby hours

The U.S. Postal Service said it's developing a business plan to be financially stable and continue providing delivery

(WYTV) – Your post office could be making changes soon.

We found signs detailing new lobby hours hanging at a few branches, including Cornersburg and Youngstown’s west and north sides. There could be more.

There are plans to shorten retail lobby hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lobbies would be closed Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

The U.S. Postal Service said it’s developing a business plan to be financially stable and continue providing delivery.

The USPS is taking immediate steps to increase operational efficiency by reemphasizing existing plans.

You can look up the post office closest to you and check its hours online.