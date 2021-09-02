Area marching bands show off at Canfield Fair’s Grand Stand

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – While the Canfield Fair showcases the efforts of local young people involved with agriculture throughout its six-day run, some of those attending also got to see kids involved in another big activity: marching band.

Each year, local high school bands like Canfield’s from around Mahoning County perform their selections for the fall marching season at the Grand Stand.

It’s a great opportunity for the students to show-off to crowds who might not otherwise get to see them play on “football Fridays.”

