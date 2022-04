Video courtesy of Kinsman Twp. Trustee Greg Leonhard.

KINSMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A local man was honored Monday night at the Kinsman Township trustees’ meeting.

Phil Panak, who’s in his 90s, was awarded by the National American Legion for his 70-year membership at the American Legion Kinsman Post 506.

Panak has served as post commander on four occasions and has been a very active member, just retiring as sausage cook at the pancake breakfasts last year.

Panak is also a Korean War veteran.