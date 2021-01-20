Area influential women discuss significance in Vice President Harris’ new role

The moment was something some of them said they couldn't have imagined seeing for themselves

(WYTV) – During Wednesday’s inauguration, Vice President Kamala Harris also made history as the first woman in her position. It was emotion-evoking for a lot of people, seeing a woman of color represent them at that level in Washington, D.C.

We talked with local leaders and women in the local community about what the moment meant for them.

“I get kinda choked up to see a woman in any high position. It’s taken so many years for all of us to even get to positions we’re in, whether it’s what you do or what I do,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti.

“I was starting to resolve myself that this may never happen in my lifetime. I was hoping that it would happen for my granddaughter,” said Howland Township Administrator Darlene St. George.

Youngstown Councilwoman Anita Davis, among others, said she knew this day would come and looked forward to it.

“So, young Black men, they knew that they could achieve because Barack Obama achieved it. It was women who’ve had to crack the ceiling and I always knew that women would be the last ones to crack that ceiling and now clearly anyone can achieve,” Davis said.

The glass ceiling, as some call it, was shattered on Wednesday, and a common theme among women we talked to was what this shows young women, that they too belong in those positions.

“Even though it took some of us 30-35 years to get to where we’re at because of the perception that it had to be a man, but that’s all changing,” Rimedio-Righetti said.

It’s something Allison Moran, a Columbiana High School history teacher and mother of two girls, looks forward to showing future generations.

“It’s wonderful not only for young girls but also young boys to see a woman in that position, in that leadership role and to make it that, that’s normal,” Moran said. “I love the quote that Kamala said that I may be the first but I’m not going to be the last.”

Wednesday night, the lights on the Huntington Bank Community Alley in Youngstown were lit up pink and green in honor of Harris.