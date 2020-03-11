Area hospitals put new policies into place amid coronavirus, flu outbreaks

(WYTV) – Some area hospitals are enacting new policies due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and flu outbreaks.

Allegheny Health Network has temporary restrictions on patient visitation to protect patients and caregivers. The new policy will limit the number of visitors for a patient to one at a time in the patient’s hospital room.

AHN is also asking individuals who may be sick themselves, including those experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat, to not visit the hospital unless they are seeking medical treatment.

“At a time of heightened public health concerns related to both COVID-19 and a particularly severe influenza season, it is critical that we take every step possible to protect our patients and caregivers from the risk of exposure to infectious disease,” said Dr. Brian Parker, AHN’s chief quality officer. “Patient and caregiver safety is our highest priority and we greatly appreciate the support and cooperation of visitors in the efforts we are making to minimize health risks to their loved ones.”

According to AHN, it also has a pandemic response plan in place and is increasing its telehealth capabilities to provide patients the option of contacting clinicians from their homes through video visits.

Akron Children’s Hospital has its seasonal visitor restriction policy in place through March 31. During this time, visits to the inpatient units are limited to those 12 years and older who do not have cold or flu symptoms. The number of friends and family in a room is limited to four people.

Critical care units may add further restrictions if needed.

A representative at Mercy Health says they’re currently following the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health.