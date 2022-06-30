EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Still searching for Fourth of July plans? The East Palestine Fire Department is hosting another firework show which they claim is the best in the area.

The show will begin at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 4 at East Palestine City Park but festivities will be taking place all day.

Starting at 1 p.m. there will be food trucks, bands, bounce houses, raffles and even a $1,000 travel vacation voucher from AAA up for grabs.

The whole show is funded through donations from the community and offers safe fun, as those setting off the fireworks have years of experience as both firefighters and licensed pyrotechnics.

“It’s awesome because the last couple of years have been hard with COVID and to have everyone get together and celebrate the Fourth and be family time so it’s nice to be able to give back to the community and set a big show off for them,” said Steven Tigelman with East Palestine Fire Department.

As soon as they wrap up their Fourth of July fireworks show, the East Palestine Fire Department will begin getting ready for Safety Day which will be held on Aug. 28.

The first-time event will allow the community to come out and learn about safety from police and fire.