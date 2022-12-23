YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite parking bans and many businesses and churches canceling services, one local concert went on as planned Friday night.

At West Side Bowl in Youngstown, the second annual Dec. 23 concert took place.

When we stopped by around 5:30 p.m., The Goners, a band made up of musicians from the Girard/Hubbard area, were going through their sound checks. Did they ever think about canceling?

“We had some conversations back and forth earlier today, but we ultimately decided that it’s Northeast Ohio. Yes, it’s cold, but bundle up, come have some fun. It’ll be nice and warm here, that’s for sure,” said West Side Bowl owner Nathan Offerdahl.

