EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — A block away from the Cadence Vault Gastropub, administrators at Kent State East Liverpool found out this week they’ll be getting $300,000 to improve the electrical system at Puriton Hall which is the main classroom building.

The building was built in the 1920s. It was formally East Liverpool High School.

A news release called the current electrical system “undersized and outdated.”

There’s no time frame yet on when the project will begin.