Are your travel plans really at risk? Infectious disease doctor weighs in on coronavirus

(WYTV) – As travelers prepare their winter getaways from the cold and the snow, some are thinking that staying home this year might be better than getting some sun because of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has had travelers weary of their international travel to the point where some want to stay home. But what is your actual risk of getting the virus? Infectious disease consultant Dr. John Venglarcik says it’s very little.

“This right now is getting exposed to people who were exposed to that initial outbreak in the middle of December in Wuhan, China. That’s the connection,” he said.

The coronavirus is a viral infection that is most common in animals. In fact, humans can only be infected because of animals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest report says the coronavirus originated in a bat that infected another animal in an open-air market. That market sells food, exposing hundreds, if not thousands of people.

Symptoms are typically a fever, cough and shortness of breath. But a simple cough doesn’t mean you have this virus. It could be another one more familiar to you such as the flu or an even simpler explanation like allergies.

“I know this for a fact, there are more people that have died in automobile accidents in Ohio in the last 24 hours than have died from coronavirus. This coronavirus, the novel 2019 coronavirus in the United States,” Venglarcik said.

Venglarcik urges travelers to not be so worried about the coronavirus specifically, but about their overall health. Hand washing, not touching your eyes and mouth, staying away from sick people and getting proper rest and nutrition are some of the best ways to stay healthy.

“Plan, plan, plan. Be prepared and be able to do this comfortably and don’t let them see you sweat,” Venglarcik said.