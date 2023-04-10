BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year, you have until April 18 to file your taxes with the IRS.

Andrew Reigstad with Tax 29 in Boardman said most of their customers get them in beforehand, but there is a final rush.

Reigstad said to remember things like interest, dividends or investment income. If you wish to file an extension, you have until October 16 to get taxes in.

“But if you think you’re going to owe money, you should try to make a payment of what you’re going to owe by April 18 to avoid any underpayment penalties,” explained Reigstad.

If you want to file an extension, you can go to the IRS website or go through a tax expert.