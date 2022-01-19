Are you liable if your sidewalk is snow covered?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is still a lot of snow on the ground right now, much of it blocking sidewalks, driveways and porches. But are property owners responsible for removing it? The answer is complicated.

While there is no legal obligation in Ohio to shovel and clear sidewalks, homeowners should at least try to maintain them, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness.

Some states have laws in place requiring snow removal but Ohio is not one of them, however, homeowners could still be liable if someone decides to sue because they fell down and got hurt because of some “irregularity” in the walkway.

In addition, local municipalities in Ohio may have snow removal ordinances, so it’s best to check with your local town. If your city or township has an ordinance that requires residents to keep walkways free of snow and ice, then you have a responsibility to maintain your sidewalks.

Some towns can even impose fines for not removing snow in a timely manner, others may just issue a warning.