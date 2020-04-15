Are you collecting unemployment in Ohio?

Some could be eligible for an extra 13 weeks of unemployment

OHIO (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Job Family Services is working to increase its reach for those currently facing unemployment.

The ODJFS is also working to increase the capacity of both its website and phone lines. There was an onslaught of claims, and the system has been overloaded, but Lt. Governor Jon Husted said capacity has been expanded the system should become easier to manage.

“We know that there are still people out there who are not served at the level, the customer service level, we hoped to serve them,” Husted said. “In the coming days, we will be providing a list of actions that we’re taking, updates on that.”

The department has updated their policy; if those on unemployment have already used their 26 weeks, they could be eligible for 13 more. On top of this, those on regular unemployment will receive $600 a week in supplement with their existing benefits.

ODJFS Director Kim Hall said the additional $600 bonus unemployment payment from the federal government should start being issued by the end of next week.

“Those are for those who are currently receiving unemployment insurance benefits, to receive an additional $600 per week on top of their original allotment,” Hall said.

People looking to file an unemployment claim can do so on the ODJFS website or by calling 1-877-644-6562.

The ODJFS asks those looking to file a claim do so during non-core business hours, if possible.