Arconic in Niles reaches contract deal with steelworkers

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Arconic Niles Operations and United Steelworkers Locals 2155 and 2155-7 ratified a multi-year contract on Thursday.
Arconic spokeswoman Cary Dell told us the company wanted to secure a long-term contract with the USW that was fair to employees and positioned Arconic for growth in its key markets.
“The new agreement is a good outcome for our employees, shareholders, customers and communities,” Dell said.
Negotiations had been going on for about a year.
Last month, union members picketed outside of the titanium plant in Niles, supporting their representatives negotiating the contract.
The new contract expires in 2022.