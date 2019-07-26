Arconic in Niles reaches contract deal with steelworkers

Negotiations had been going on for about a year

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Arconic Niles Operations and United Steelworkers Locals 2155 and 2155-7 ratified a multi-year contract on Thursday.

Arconic spokeswoman Cary Dell told us the company wanted to secure a long-term contract with the USW that was fair to employees and positioned Arconic for growth in its key markets.

“The new agreement is a good outcome for our employees, shareholders, customers and communities,” Dell said.

Last month, union members picketed outside of the titanium plant in Niles, supporting their representatives negotiating the contract.

The new contract expires in 2022.