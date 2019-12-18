Aqua Ohio’s plan to buy Campbell City’s water system approved

Aqua Ohio plans to make upgrades to the aging system

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – On Wednesday, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved Aqua Ohio’s plan to purchase Campbell’s water system.

After the deal is complete, Aqua Ohio will own and operate the city’s waterworks system and provide water service to customers currently served by the city.

Aqua Ohio plans to make upgrades to the aging system.

Customers could see a reduction of about 16% per month on their sewer bill for the first year and a 6.1% reduction after that. Water bills could see an 11.8% reduction per month for the first year and a 6% reduction after that.

Rates will be set by city ordinance.