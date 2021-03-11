Aqua Ohio replacing 77-year-old water main in Poland

Construction is expected to start by the end of the month and be finished in late summer

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Aqua Ohio is replacing an old water main that services residents in Poland and Poland Township.

Crews will be working to replace the 6,350 feet of 6-inch and 12-inch pipe, 11 fire hydrants and 14 valves. Construction is expected to start by the end of the month and be finished in late summer.

“This project is all about improving service reliability,” said Aqua Ohio’s Area Manager Jennifer

Johnson. “The cast iron main we’re replacing was installed in 1944 and it’s reached the end of

its useful life. We’ve seen the frequency of water main breaks, and resulting service

interruptions, increase over the past several years and it’s time to take action.”

The construction will be along Venloe Drive, Edgewater Drive and State Route 170

between Hamilton Avenue and Johnston Place.

Aqua Ohio said traffic will be maintained in the area, but drivers can expect some lane restrictions.

Service should be maintained, but 170 customers will experience short service interruptions toward the end of the project. Aqua Ohio said those customers will be notified ahead of time.

The project is expected to cost about $830,000. It’s part of more than $70 million that the company expects to spend on its 33 Ohio systems this year, with $8.9 million being invested locally.

Aqua Ohio serves 60,000 people in the Valley.