Aqua Ohio committed to improvements after water system purchase in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) — Aqua Ohio completed its purchase of the Campbell water system right after midnight on Friday.

Water is still flowing from the treatment and distribution system in Campbell, it’s just being run now by Aqua Ohio.

Campbell has $7.5 million in its bank account.

“It was a tough decision. It was never an easy decision for me when I became mayor I wanted to fight to keep our asset. I knew we were facing some problems,” said Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips.

The facts and figures outweighed the good. Campbell would’ve faced a gigantic bill to meet regulations and decided to sell the plant.

Aqua has committed to spending $4 million in Campbell over the next 10 years to improve water quality, reliability and address important standards.

“We’ve already started to identify and prioritize where the most vulnerable parts of the system are so we can get moving right away,” said Jennifer Johnson with Aqua Ohio.

Aqua hired seven Campbell water employees, and it held public meetings ahead of the changeover.

It’s also sending out a letter and other information to help residents understand the change, including the water rates which are locked in thru 2024.

“This is really going to help the city of Campbell’s water system now that Aqua is here to make those investments to keep up with the current and future regulations,” said Johnson.

Aqua Ohio serves about a half million customers in 19 counties and now it’s adding over 3,000 connections in Campbell who won’t have to worry anymore about the future of their water.

“Aqua’s going to be able to meet these mandates and regulations and provide the citizens the quality drinking water that they should be getting,” said Mayor Phillips.

Eventually, the Campbell plant will be taken offline and Aqua will supply the city with water from an upgraded treatment plant in Poland.