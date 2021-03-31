Appointments can be made online for mass vaccination site at Southern Park Mall

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available at this clinic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Appointments are open for the regional mass vaccination clinic at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available at this clinic, which takes place inside the former Dillard’s department store in the mall.

You must be 18 years of age or older to receive this vaccine.

“Mahoning County Public Health’s clinics have been efficient and streamlined thanks to our staff and community partners. We welcome anyone in our region to register with us for a vaccine,” said Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac.

Appointment times can be made through MCPH’s scheduling system, ArmorVax, which can be found at www.mahoninghealth.org. For those who need assistance with the online scheduling system, call 330-270-2855, and select option 9.

Appointments listed on the website include Thursday, April 1 and Saturday, April 10. Additional spaces may open up, depending on demand.