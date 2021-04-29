Appointments available this week for regional COVID vaccine site in Boardman

Local News

Some walk-ins will also be accepted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – COVID-19 vaccine appointment times are available in Boardman for this Friday.

Mahoning County Public Health announced Thursday that appointment times for the Moderna vaccine are available between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, April 30, with a return time for the second dose on Friday, May 28. Also, 40 walk-ins appointments will be taken.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for appointment times from 2:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., with 80 walk-in appointments accepted for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is a one-shot vaccine.

Appointments can be made through MCPH’s scheduling system, ArmorVax, which can be found at www.mahoninghealth.org. For those needing assistance with the online scheduling system, please call 330-270-2855 Option 3. You must be 18 years of age or older to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com