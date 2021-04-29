Appointments available this week for regional COVID vaccine site in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – COVID-19 vaccine appointment times are available in Boardman for this Friday.

Mahoning County Public Health announced Thursday that appointment times for the Moderna vaccine are available between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, April 30, with a return time for the second dose on Friday, May 28. Also, 40 walk-ins appointments will be taken.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for appointment times from 2:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., with 80 walk-in appointments accepted for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is a one-shot vaccine.

Appointments can be made through MCPH’s scheduling system, ArmorVax, which can be found at www.mahoninghealth.org. For those needing assistance with the online scheduling system, please call 330-270-2855 Option 3. You must be 18 years of age or older to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.