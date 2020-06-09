Appointment-only driving tests to resume at all Ohio locations

Class D skills testing will use a modified process that allows the driver examiner to score the prospective licensee from outside the car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that driver examination testing will resume by appointment only at all Ohio locations within the next week.

The following locations will resume exams on Friday, June 12:

8210 County Rd. 140, Suite C, Findlay, Ohio 45840 (Hancock County)

22133 Rockside Road, Bedford, Ohio 44146 (Cuyahoga County)

990 Morse Road, Suite B, Columbus, Ohio 43229 (Franklin County)

873 East Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055 (Licking County)

502 McCarty Lane, Suite 3, Jackson, Ohio 45640 (Jackson County)

10940 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231 (Hamilton County)

Testing will resume at all other Ohio locations on June 16.

Exam appointments can be made online.

Class D skills testing will use a modified process that allows the driver examiner to score the prospective licensee from outside the car.

The BMV said they will be reaching out to people who canceled their test due to the COVID-19 pandemic for priority-based scheduling.

If a customer’s license, identification card, vehicle registration or temporary permit expired on or after March 9, 2020, its expiration date has been automatically extended and will remain valid until 90 days after the state of emergency ends, or December 1, 2020, whichever date comes first.

Customers can also buy temporary license tags, renew their vehicle registration, order new license plates, check their driving record and utilize other services online.

For more information,visit www.bmv.gov.