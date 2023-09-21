(WKBN) – Applications are being accepted right now for the Get Out and Dine program.

The program gives a dining card to people aged 60 and older, which allows them to get five free meals a month at participating restaurants.

It’s open every year to nearly 1,500 people in Mahoning, Columbiana and southern Trumbull Counties.

The program prioritizes applicants based on need.

Nearly 20 restaurants are among the dining options, which provide nutritious options.

The purpose of Get Out and Dine is to help seniors get out, socialize, and have a nutritious meal.

“This program allows them to be able to call their friend on the phone and go out to a restaurant and eat something that has nutritional value and something that they might not get all the time,” said Cassandra Valentini, with Direction Home of Eastern Ohio.

Contact Direction Home of Eastern Ohio online to get directions on how to apply for the program or call 330-505-2300 or 800-686-7367.