Applications being accepted for Valley toy giveaway

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is accepting Christmas toy applications Friday and Saturday.

Applications will be accepted from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Warren Family Mission, 155 Toad Ave. NW.

To apply you must bring the following:

  • Photo ID
  • Printout of any assistance from Job and Family Services
  • If you don’t have a printout, you will need insurance cards or birth certificates for every child in your home
  • If you are not a child’s biological parent, you must bring proof of custody.

