WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Applications are being accepted for funding for small businesses in Trumbull County.

Trumbull County Commissioners recently allocated $2 million from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan Act toward the continuation of the CARES 4 Trumbull Small Business Relief Fund, according to Nicholas Coggins, assistant director of the Trumbull County Planning Commission.

According to Coggins, small businesses in the county are eligible to receive up to $10,000 per applicant for qualified expenses. The money is meant to alleviate economic issues caused by the pandemic.

Valley Partners will be administering the grants as part of the program.

Applications are now available on Valley Partners’ website, Valleyedp.com, the Commissioners’ website and the Planning Commission’s website.

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.