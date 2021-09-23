Apple Cider Festival makes its returns this weekend in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lordstown Apple Cider Festival is back after a year off due to COVID.

The three-day event is jam-packed all of your favorite activities from years past, like the craft show, which is sponsored by the festival’s committee.

There will also be a car show that’s open to all vehicles. Proceeds for that go to the Warren and Youngstown Family Rescue Missions.

There will also be a t-shirt sale, 5k race and a parade.

All the fun starts Friday evening at the Lordstown school grounds, located on the corner of Route 45 and Salt Springs Road. The festival goes until Sunday.