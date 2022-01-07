Appeals court keeps vax mandate ban in place for Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined to lift a three-state ban on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The ruling comes after a nationwide ban on the mandate for federal contractors was imposed by a federal judge in Georgia last month. A judge in Louisville, Kentucky, in November issued the preliminary injunction that blocked the mandate. It includes two other states: Tennessee and Ohio. A panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the injunction in a 2-1 ruling Wednesday. The lawsuit from the states claims the vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.

