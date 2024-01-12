WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office filed a notice of appeal Friday to the Supreme Court of Ohio in regard to a 1989 Warren murder.

A release from the prosecutor’s office states the notice of appeal challenges the Ohio 11th District Court of Appeal’s recent decision “that remanded death row inmate Andre ‘Kokomo’ Williams’ claims of intellectual disability back to the local court.”

The release states in its appeal, “the state assigned three errors to the 11th District Court’s decision: challenging its jurisdiction to hear the case, that it violated the constitutionality of victim’s rights as given by Marsy’s Law, and that the appellate court abused its discretion.”

The appeal is asking the Supreme Court to rule on the three assignments of error.

Williams, 56, was convicted in 1989 of the murder of George Melnick and the severe beating of his wife Kathryn in their southeast side Warren home. Prosecutors say Kathryn suffered from blindness and other permanent injuries until she died. Williams was sentenced to death, but appealed that sentence saying he was intellectually disabled, which would make him constitutionally ineligible for the death penalty.

In 2022, Judge, W. Wyatt McKay ruled Williams was not intellectually disabled. That judgment was overturned in 2023 by a panel of three 11th District judges.