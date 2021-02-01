Appeal filed for man convicted of killing wife in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — An appeal was filed last week for a Youngstown man convicted of killing his wife in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jason Hymes, 48, is appealing his conviction on charges of murder and felonious assault for the Feb. 13, 2019, beating death of his wife, Ryan Weaver-Hymes. Police said she was first attacked in the parking lot of a north side bar and attacked again in her home.

Hymes was convicted in October of 2019 by a jury following a trial and sentenced to 23 years to life in prison.

Appellate counsel Lou DeFabio raised five points of error in his appeal with the 7th District Court of Appeals.

Among the claims as to why Hymes’ convictions should be overturned is that jurors convicted Hymes against the weight of the evidence and the trial court erred in not declaring a mistrial after an outburst by a spectator in open court.

That outburst, coupled with what the brief said were derogatory remarks by prosecutors during closing arguments about defense counsel and Hymes himself could have prejudiced jurors into finding Hymes guilty.

The brief also claims that Hymes was sentenced twice for the same crime. He was given a sentence of 15 to life for murder and eight years for felonious assault.

Prosecutors contended during the trial that two separate crimes were committed; the beating in the parking lot and the later beating that Weaver-Hymes suffered at her home.