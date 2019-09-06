Apartment fire in Austintown forces family from home

The fire broke out at Compass West apartments in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Smoke and flames forced an Austintown family from their home Thursday.

Crews were called just before midnight to the apartment along Compass West Drive in the Compass West Estates.

Fire Chief Andy Frost said a mother and her child were in the apartment when the fire broke out but got out safely.

The fire is believed to have started in a couch on the first floor where the bulk of the fire was contained.

The apartment sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.