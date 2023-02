SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire and police crews are on the scene of a fire in Sharpsville.

The fire is at the Wade Mertz Apartments on South Mercer Avenue.

According to a resident, a knocked-over candle set an oxygen tank on fire.

That resident said one person was taken to the hospital.

It happened on the eighth floor of the apartment building.

Residents are being evacuated to the nearby St. Bartholomew social hall.

We are waiting to hear from police and fire crews about the incident.