LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 11

Apartment building in Wick Park neighborhood scheduled for demolition

Local News

It should start coming down early next week.

by: WYTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the worst eyesores in Youngstown’s Wick Park neighborhood is finally scheduled for demolition.

It is an old apartment building that takes up two and a half lots at the corner of Woodbine Avenue and Bryson Street. It is directly behind Congregation Rodef Sholom.

A backhoe is sitting out front, and the man in charge of demolition said it should start coming down early next week.

People familiar with the neighborhood said it has been 20 years since the building was last occupied.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com