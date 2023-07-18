CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is more than a month away, but those with the antique machine pageant are already preparing.

Tuesday afternoon, a crew was using a 100-year-old McCormick binder to cut about an acre and a half of wheat. It cuts the wheat and ties it into bundles. Later, a group will come in and stand it all up in a shock.

Those with the fair say generations of families participate in the tradition every year, and it’s important to keep the history of this machinery alive.

“It’s a real traditional process, and it’s really important for us to try to keep history alive, our living history,” said George Houk.

During the fair, the hay will be in a working display in which it will get threshed and bailed.