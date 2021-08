BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Antique cars filled the parking lot of Mr. Darby’s Antique and Collectible Emporium Saturday night in Boardman.

This was their first show in five years. The owner said they did it to get more involved in the community.

There were also food vendors, a 50/50 raffle and prizes.

They’re planning to have another show September 18. It’s $3 to register and people can also pre-register.

People can call the antique shop with any questions.