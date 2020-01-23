Anticipated topic of annexation not discussed at Niles council meeting

A message was sent out urging Weathersfield residents to attend the meeting to protest annexation from Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A Facebook message was sent out urging Weathersfield residents to attend Wednesday night’s Niles City Council meeting to protest a plan for Niles to start annexing land from Weathersfield and Howland.

A lot of people showed up — the gallery was full. Some of them brought signs, some of which said: “Fight the Dragon’s Greed.”

But, annexation was not on the agenda and no one spoke about it during public comments.

After the meeting, Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz said it is a long-term plan.

“I’ve said from day one, nothing is going to happen overnight. We had the people calling and saying that on Jan. 1, 2020, we were going to become part of the city and that was false. We are going through the comprehensive planning process,” he said.

Mientkiewicz said the plans are not in place yet but they may offer people in neighboring townships to annex into Niles and receive the city’s lower rates on water, sewage and lights.