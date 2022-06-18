YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several people rallied outside the Mahoning County Courthouse in downtown Youngstown on Saturday afternoon.

It was part of the Youngstown Rally for Life, which was held in partnership with Ohio Right to Life and Penguins for Life — Youngstown State University’s Students for Life of America organization.

Several speakers were there, including a woman who now runs a post-abortive ministry and one who survived abortion and chose adoption over abortion.

“There’s another side to abortion that people don’t realize and that’s us, the survivors. I belong to a network of abortion survivors. There’s over 400 of us in the network at this point in time. But there’s thousands of us out there that just haven’t found out that they were aborted. They haven’t found out that they that we exist. But it’s a really, really important story for people to know,” said Micaella Clay of Marysville.

Clay also told the crowd that she reconnected with her daughter when she was 15 and the two have a good relationship. Those who attended were also able to donate diapers and wipes, which will go to local pregnancy resource centers.