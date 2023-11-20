YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rite Aid will be closing another store in Youngstown.

The location at 2800 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown will be closing, according to court documents.

This closure is part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Last week, Rite Aid announced it’ll be closing an additional 17 stores, including the one on Mahoning Avenue.

This is the second Youngstown Rite Aid that is closing. The first announced was the store at Market Street and East Indianola Avenue.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October. It cited falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits.