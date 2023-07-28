AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Yet again, there still hasn’t been a winner in the pull-tab jackpot in a long-running Bingo game for one of the area’s Catholic parishes.

The jackpot Friday night at Youngstown’s Holy Apostles Parish bingo game was up to $22,200.

But there was no winner, so the jackpot for Friday, Aug. 4, will be $23,200. It will increase by $1,000 every week until there’s a winner.

It will be, by far, the biggest jackpot in the history of the Holy Apostles Parish bingo game that has been around for over 30 years.

Veteran bingo players say it’s the largest jackpot ever at a bingo game anywhere around Youngstown.

The Holy Apostles bingo is held every Friday in Austintown’s Wedgewood Plaza.